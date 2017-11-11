Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsWolves

Suns Gameday: Suns vs Timberwolves

#SunsVsWolves History:

The last time the Suns and Timberwolves faced-off, Devin Booker scored a team-high 26 points, but Minnesota won the close battle 112-111.

Tyson Chandler threw up 22 points and 17 rebounds the last time the Suns faced the Wolves at home, January 24, 2017.

The Suns hold a commanding lead in the all-time series, 67-38.

College Teammate Connection:

Devin Booker and Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns were teammates in college together at the University of Kentucky.

They are currently the two leading scorers from the 2015 NBA Draft class.

Towns ranks first among the 2015 class with 3,798 total points, while Booker ranks second with 3,051 total points.

Phoenix Facts:

The Suns rank 2nd in the NBA in pace, averaging 105.9 possessions per 48 minutes.

The Suns rank second in the NBA in free throw attempt rate, shooting 32.6 free throws for every 100 field goal attempts. The Suns rank second in the league with 28.5 free throw attempts per game and first with 21.9 free throw makes per game.

Booker leads the Suns with 21.3 points per game (t-19th in NBA) and has totaled four 30-point games thus far this season, tied for the third-most through 13 games in Suns history.

With 21.3 points per game, Booker leads the NBA among players 21 years old or younger.

Booker ranks 13th in the NBA by shooting 91.2 percent from the free throw line, including 56-of-59 (94.9 FT%) in his last 10 games since Oct. 23. Booker has eight games this season shooting 100 percent from the line, tied with Stephen Curry, Danilo Gallinari and Reggie Jackson for most in the NBA.