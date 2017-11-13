Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsLakers

Suns Gameday: Suns vs Lakers

Phoenix Facts:

Devin Booker and T.J. Warren each scored 35 points in the win over the Timberwolves. This was the first time two Suns teammates scored at least 35 points since Steve Nash (36) and Amar’e Stoudemire (41) did so on March 31, 2008

Booker and Warren’s 70 combined points were the most by two Suns players since Booker scored 70 by himself at Boston on March 24 of last season.

Booker’s five 30-point games this season are the most by a Suns player through 14 games since Charlie Scott in 1974-75.

Booker leads the Suns with 22.3 points per game (16th in NBA) and is t-5th in the NBA with five 30-point games.

Booker’s 312 total points thus far are the most by a Sun through 14 games since Amar’e Stoudemire had 317 in 2008-09.

#SunsVsLakers History:

In the last meeting against the Lakers on October 20, Booker scored 25 points with 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

The Suns and Lakers split the series 2-2 last season; on Feb. 15, the Suns won by 36 points—the team’s largest win in series history.

The Suns have won 13 of the last 18 meetings against the Lakers.

Living at the Line:

The Suns rank third in the NBA in free throw attempt rate, shooting 32.3 free throws for every 100 field goal attempts.

The Suns rank second in the league with 28.2 free throw attempts per game and 2nd with 21.5 free throw makes per game.

Booker ranks t-13th in the NBA by shooting 90.4 percent from the free throw line, including 60-of-64 (93.8 FT%) in his last 11 games since Oct. 23. Booker has eight games this season shooting 100 percent from the line, t-2nd most in the NBA behind only Stephen Curry (9).