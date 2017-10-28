Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtBlazers

Phoenix Facts:

Devin Booker has scored in double figures in his last five games against the Trail Blazers. Booker is averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists against the Trail Blazers during that span.

Saturday’s game marks the second of four regular season matchups between the Trail Blazers and Suns in the 2017-18 season.

The Suns have not trailed by more than two points during their current two-game streak, trailing for just 14 seconds over the past two games as they’ve held the lead for 92:46

T.J. Warren scored 27 points in Wednesday’s win vs. Utah, scoring 10 points in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Team Connections:

Phoenix interim head coach Jay Triano served as an assistant coach with the Trail Blazers for four seasons from 2012-13 to 2015-16.

Phoenix point guard Mike James played at Portland’s Grant High School from 2004-08 and won a state championship in his senior year.

Things to Watch for:

The Suns go for their third straight win. Triano is just the sixth coach in Suns history to start his tenure at 2-0, and would be the third to start 3-0 if the Suns win at Portland

After winning their last two home games, the Suns look to get their first road win of the season.

The Suns look to avenge a loss to the Trail Blazers in the season opener. The two teams split wins in preseason play.