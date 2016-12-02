Suns Players Surprise Tempe St. Luke's Hospital Patients

Suns Surprise Patients from Tempe St. Luke's Hospital

As part of the Suns Assist Community Campaign, members of the team reached out to the community and brightened fan’s days on Thursday.

Devin Booker, P.J. Tucker, Leandro Barbosa and Tyler Ulis teamed up with The Gorilla and members of the Solar Squad to surprise patients at the Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital. The Suns players signed autographs, took photos and distributed Suns swag to the patients.

Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital is an IASIS Health Care facility that strives to provide patients and their community with quality care, innovative technology and access to a network of health care services.