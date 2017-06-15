Suns Announce Schedule for NBA Summer League 2017

The NBA today announced the game and broadcast schedules for NBA Summer League 2017. The 11-day, 67-game competition tips off with a tripleheader on NBA TV on Friday, July 7 and continues through Monday, July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Phoenix Suns will open against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Thomas & Mack Center with the game televised on ESPN2. The Suns are also schedule to face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, July 9 (1:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack, televised on ESPN) and the Houston Rockets on Monday, July 10 (3:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack, televised on NBA TV). Following these three contests, the Suns will play at least two additional games as part of a tournament-style schedule to determine the NBA Summer League 2017 Champion. The Suns have twice played in the Championship Game and have advanced to the semifinals three times in the four years a tournament has been held at NBA Summer League.

A record 24 NBA teams will participate in a tournament-style format that culminates with the Championship Game on July 17 at 7 p.m. PT, broadcast for the first time on ESPN. Last year’s event, won by the returning champion Chicago Bulls, set records for total attendance, single-day attendance, combined viewership across ESPN and NBA TV, and traffic to the NBA’s social media platforms.

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 games, starting with the league’s opener on July 7, when the Toronto Raptors meet the New Orleans Pelicans at 3 p.m. PT. In total, 63 games from Las Vegas will air across ESPN and NBA TV’s linear channels – a Summer League record.

The field features the teams that hold the top five overall picks in NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm: the Boston Celtics (No. 1), Los Angeles Lakers (No. 2), Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3), Suns (No. 4) and Kings (No. 5). In total, eight of the top 10 picks in this month’s draft belong to teams that will play in Las Vegas.

Teams will play three preliminary games between July 7-11 before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on Monday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas.

Below is the complete schedule for NBA Summer League 2017:

NBA Summer League 2017 Game Schedule - All Times listed are PACIFIC

Friday, July 7

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Toronto vs. New Orleans (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Atlanta (NBA TV) 7 p.m. – Houston vs. Denver (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Cleveland (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs. Sacramento (ESPN2)

Saturday, July 8

Cox Pavilion

1 p.m. – Washington vs. Memphis (ESPNU)

3 p.m. – Portland vs. Utah (ESPNU)

5 p.m. – Miami vs. San Antonio (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – Houston vs. Cleveland (ESPNU)

Thomas & Mack

1:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Chicago (NBA TV)

3:30 p.m. – Toronto vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. – Boston vs. L.A. Lakers (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Golden State (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 9

Cox Pavilion

1 p.m. – Atlanta vs. New Orleans (NBA TV)

3 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – Utah vs. L.A. Clippers (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – Memphis vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

1:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs. Dallas (ESPN)

3:30 p.m. – Minnesota vs. Denver (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – Portland vs. Boston (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. San Antonio (ESPN2)

Monday, July 10

Cox Pavilion

1 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Chicago (ESPNU)

3 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. New Orleans (ESPNU)

5 p.m. – Denver vs. Toronto (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee (ESPN2)

Thomas & Mack

1:30 p.m. – Miami vs. Washington (NBA TV)

3:30 p.m. – Houston vs. Phoenix (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. – Golden State vs. Cleveland (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. – L.A. Lakers vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 11

Cox Pavilion

1 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Portland (NBA TV)

3 p.m. – Chicago vs. Washington (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – Miami vs. Dallas (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

1:30 p.m. – Utah vs. Memphis (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Boston (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – Golden State vs. Minnesota (ESPN2)

Wednesday, July 12

Seeds 9-24 will play in 8 games at the below times and locations:

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Seeds 1-8 will play against the winners of July 13th games at the below times and locations:

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Losers from games on July 13th and July 14th will play at the below times and locations:

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (ESPN Family of Networks)

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Saturday, July 15 - Quarterfinals

Winners from games on July 14th will play at the below times:

Thomas & Mack: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ EPSNU)

Sunday, July 16 - Semifinals

Winners from games on July 16th will play at the below times:

Thomas & Mack: 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, July 17 – Championship

Thomas & Mack

Winners from games on July 17 will play at the below time:

Thomas & Mack: 7 p.m. (ESPN)