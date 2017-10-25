Suns Highlight Hispanic Heritage of Phoenix with Día De Los Muertos Night

The Suns will highlight the Hispanic heritage of Phoenix with a Día de los Muertos Celebration tonight at Talking Stick Resort Arena as the team faces off against the Utah Jazz.

With a third of Arizona’s population of Hispanic descent, according to the 2016 U.S. Census data, including our very own Devin Booker whose mother is a Mexican-American, the Latin Night celebration will honor the cultural heritage of our community.

The Suns had the first Mexican-born NBA player in Horacio Llamas and playing two games in Mexico City last season, the Suns are dedicated to our Latin community and globally growing the game of basketball.

The Suns are hosting four Latin Nights throughout this season and have historically represented the culture of the region over the past ten seasons, wearing “Los Suns” across their chest during nights honoring Hispanic and Latin American heritage.

In celebration of Día de los Muertos tonight, the team will have mariachi music playing in the Casino Arizona Pavilion and calavera face painting on the Fry’s Plaza prior to tip-off beginning at 5:30 pm. The national anthem will be performed by El Joven Charro de México, Alan Ponce and the halftime entertainment will feature Tradiciones and Primavera folklorico ballets performing a Día de los Muertos dance.

The first 2,500 fans, age 21 and older, in attendance will receive a voucher for a special-edition calavera margarita shaker, courtesy of Hornitos Tequila. Fans can redeem their vouchers upon exit either in the Casino Arizona Pavilion or the East Doors. Additionally, the Suns Team Shop will offer an exclusive calavera t-shirt as tomorrow night’s “Item of the Game” for just $12.

Following the Día de los Muertos Celebration, the Suns will host Latin Nights on 12/26 vs. Grizzlies, APS Los Suns Night on 2/10 vs. Nuggets and Fiesta Night on 3/28 vs. Clippers.