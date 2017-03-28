Vote Now for the 2017 Majerle Hustle Award

Phoenix Suns fans once again have an opportunity to help select the winner of the Dan Majerle Hustle Award by casting their vote at Suns.com/hustle. Fan balloting is open now through Tuesday, April 4 at 5 p.m.

The award is presented at the end of each regular season to the Suns player who most personified the same hustle and determination that Suns Ring of Honor member, Dan Majerle, displayed as a player.

The winner of the 2017 Majerle Hustle Award will be selected based on the results of five voting categories: Suns fans, Suns players, Suns coaches, Suns employees and Majerle himself. Each voting group carries equal weight in the final selection. In addition to the award, a $9,000 donation will be made to an Arizona charity of the winning player’s choice.

Previous Majerle Hustle Award winners:

P.J. Tucker (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Sebastian Telfair (2012)

Grant Hill (2011)

Jared Dudley (2010)

Louis Amundson (2009)

Grant Hill (2008)

Leandro Barbosa (2007)

Raja Bell (2006)

Shawn Marion (2005)

Casey Jacobsen (2004)

Bo Outlaw (2003 – Inaugural award)

The award will be presented to this year’s winner during the Suns’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, April 5 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. For more information or to cast a vote, please visit Suns.com/hustle.

