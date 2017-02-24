Suns Sign Price, Waive Scott, Sullinger

The Phoenix Suns have signed guard Ronnie Price for the remainder of the season. The Suns have also waived forward Mike Scott and center/forward Jared Sullinger.

Currently in his third tenure with the Suns, Price has made two appearances since signing the first of two 10-day contracts with the team on Jan. 27.

A 12th-season NBA veteran, Price played with the Suns in 2015-16 and averaged a career-best 5.3 points while appearing in a career-high 62 games. In addition to last season, he averaged 3.6 points and 1.9 assists in 36 games with Phoenix in 2011-12. For his career, the 6-2, 190-pound point guard has averaged 3.8 points and 1.8 assists in 532 games with Sacramento, Utah, Phoenix, Portland, Orlando and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the NBA’s 2016-17 GM Survey, the 33-year-old floor general tied with Suns forward Jared Dudley as each received the second-most votes in response to the question, “Which active player will make the best head coach someday?”

Undrafted out of college in 2005, the Friendswood, Texas native was a four-year performer at Utah Valley State College (now Utah Valley University) and the first player to enter the NBA directly from that school.

Scott and Sullinger were both acquired by the Suns in deals with Atlanta and Toronto, respectively, before the trade deadline yesterday. The Suns’ roster now stands at 14 players; an updated roster is attached.