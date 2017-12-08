Suns Sign Danuel House

The Phoenix Suns have signed forward Danuel House (pronounced Daniel).

House, a 6-7, 220-pound wing, has averaged 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 15 games with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League this season. The versatile swingman scored a season-high 33 points against the Texas Legends on Nov. 29, and recorded 29 points, 16 rebounds and five assists at the Reno Bighorns on Nov. 25. He is the third Gatorade call-up in the NBA this season.

In 2016-17, House spent the majority of the season with the Washington Wizards, making his NBA debut and lone appearance of the season vs. Cleveland on Nov. 11. House averaged 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in seven games while on G League assignment with the Delaware 87ers last season.

The 24-year-old went undrafted in 2016 following a four-year career that began at the University of Houston and concluded as an AP Honorable Mention All-American at Texas A&M University. House averaged 14.1 points for his four-year career, with a career-best 15.6 points per game as a senior at Texas A&M in 2015-16. On March 20, 2016, House scored 22 points in the final 5:14 of regulation and two overtimes to lead the Aggies to the biggest last-minute comeback in NCAA Division I history, erasing a 12-point deficit with 44 seconds remaining to beat the University of Northern Iowa in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

A native of Houston, House was a standout prep player at Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas prior to his collegiate career.

The Suns’ roster now stands at 17 players.