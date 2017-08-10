Suns Reveal New Nike Uniforms for 2017-18 Season

The Phoenix Suns will sport a new, modern uniform design as they enter their 50th season of Suns basketball in the Valley. Arizona’s original sports franchise unveiled today the Association (white) and Icon (purple) editions of the new uniforms that they will wear on the court starting in the 2017-18 season as part of the NBA’s partnership with Nike.

“We worked closely with Nike and the NBA to develop a uniform that incorporates Nike’s best-in-class technology and ensures that our players are playing at peak performance in comfort and style,” said Suns President Jason Rowley. “We’re excited to share with our fans today an updated design that was inspired by our team’s heritage, but with a sleek, modern look perfect for our talented young team. The Association and Icon editions are the first two of five new uniforms our team will wear this season.”

The new look uniforms feature a modernized wordmark for “Phoenix” on the Icon and “Suns” on the Association, while incorporating traditional elements of the team’s identity. Suns’ Purple and Orange is prevalent throughout the trim of the new uniforms. The Sunburst, an element from the team’s original logo, is featured on the waistband of the shorts and the tail of the Sunburst provides a unique lining, further highlighting the team identity.

Built on a refined version of the Nike Aeroswift basketball chassis and wear tested by current NBA players, the new uniform technology enhancements include:

·Forty percent lighter than previous jerseys

·Uniform material comprised of a combination of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester and each athlete uniform represents approximately 20 recycled PET bottles

·New fabric wicks sweat 30 percent faster than previous NBA uniforms

·Modified hemlines on the bottom of both the jersey and shorts to allow full range of motion

·Tailored for the modern day athlete to improve the fit and enable agility

The Association edition replaces the traditional home white uniform and pays homage to the NBA. The Icon edition, previously the road uniform, utilizes the team’s primary color and represents the rich heritage and identity that exists within each franchise. For the 2017-18 season, home teams will choose which uniform they want to wear for each particular game on their schedule. Visiting teams can then choose any uniform that contrasts with the home team's selection.

The new uniforms along with other Nike on-court apparel will be available for purchase this fall. Visit Suns.com/Nike for more information and to sign up for updates.