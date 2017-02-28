Suns Reveal Fan Activities for Al McCoy's Ring of Honor Induction

The Phoenix Suns today announced a number of fan-friendly elements surrounding the induction of “The Voice of the Suns” and Broadcasters Hall of Fame member, Al McCoy, into the Suns Ring of Honor on Friday, March 3, at halftime of the Suns-Oklahoma City Thunder game at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Al McCoy bobblehead to celebrate his induction.

The Suns have also launched the “Al McCoy Ring of Honor Shazam Sweepstakes,” in which fans can enter to win four premium seats to attend the induction-night game. The winner will enjoy the opportunity to be on the court for the induction ceremony, in addition to receiving an autographed Al McCoy bobblehead and an autographed copy of his 2009 book, The Real McCoy. Fans can enter to win at Suns.com.

The Suns Team Shop will offer an exclusive Al McCoy t-shirt and mini basketball as the Items of the Game, and there will be an interactive photo booth located outside the Team Shop where fans can pose for photos in front of a green screen featuring iconic moments from Al McCoy’s legendary career. Fans are also encouraged to download the Suns Mobile App, powered by Verizon, and keep the app open when attending the game for the chance to win special Suns prizes and discounts at the Team Shop.

The team will showcase a number of special tributes and vignettes in-arena during the game to celebrate McCoy’s legacy and contributions to the Suns family throughout his 45-year tenure with the organization. Fans can witness the induction of McCoy into the Suns Ring of Honor next Friday by purchasing tickets at Suns.com. Limited seats are still available.

McCoy will become the fifteenth member of the Suns Ring of Honor, joining Alvan Adams, Charles Barkley, Tom Chambers, Jerry Colangelo, Walter Davis, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Connie Hawkins, Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle, John MacLeod, Steve Nash, Joe Proski, Dick Van Arsdale and Paul Westphal, as those who have received the Suns’ highest honor.