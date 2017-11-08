Suns Recall Derrick Jones Jr. from Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have recalled forward/guard Derrick Jones Jr. from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.



This was Jones’ seventh G League assignment of his career and first this season. In 19 games with the NAZ Suns last season, he averaged 14.5 points on 49.5 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 31.9 minutes. Jones has appeared in four games and totaled seven points in 25 minutes with the Phoenix Suns this season.