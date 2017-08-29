Suns, NAU Accepting Applications For “Breakaway To NAU”

The Phoenix Suns and Northern Arizona University are encouraging high school juniors to enter for the chance to win the “Breakaway to NAU” contest, a program designed to give local students an exclusive trip to the 2017 Suns Training Camp in Flagstaff.

Now through Wednesday, Sept. 20, high school juniors throughout the Valley are encouraged to visit Suns.com/nau to submit an application. The Suns and NAU will select 16 high school juniors to win the experience for themselves and two guests.

Winners of this special program will receive transportation on the Fox Sports Arizona Fan Express bus to and from Talking Stick Resort Arena to Flagstaff, an all-access tour of the Northern Arizona University campus, and exclusive Suns and NAU apparel. The lucky winners will also receive VIP seats to watch the Suns intrasquad scrimmage at the Prescott Valley Event Center on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona University is the official education partner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, collaborating on various community and education-based initiatives with an emphasis on the importance of higher education. The university is a four-year public research university in Flagstaff, Ariz., that offers more than 180 different bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. NAU degree programs are also accessible at multiple Arizona locations and online. Learn more about Northern Arizona University at www.nau.edu.

The Suns will tip-off the 2017-18 season when they host the Portland Trail Blazers for the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Home Opener on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.