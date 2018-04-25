Suns to Host NBA Draft Lottery Viewing Party

The Phoenix Suns are inviting fans to Talking Stick Resort Arena to watch the live broadcast of the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery, which will be held in Chicago on Tuesday, May 15 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Phoenix time). The Lottery determines the order of selection for the first 14 picks of the 2018 NBA Draft and doors to the event will open at 4 p.m. Those interested in watching the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery broadcast alongside fellow Suns supporters can register to attend the free event at Suns.com/Lottery.

The Suns hold the best odds in the Lottery to land the No. 1 overall pick (25 percent), have a 64.2 percent chance to land a top three pick and are guaranteed a top four selection. The Suns have never held the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft and have chosen at No. 2 twice – in 1969 when they selected Neal Walk and in 1987 when they picked Armen Gilliam.

Suns broadcaster Tom Leander will emcee the event, which will include appearances by special guests, and all fans in attendance will have a chance to win a number of Suns prize packages, including official NBA Draft gear and autographed merchandise.

The Suns own four overall selections, including three of the Top 31 picks, in the 2018 NBA Draft, which will be held on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. In addition to their Lottery pick, Phoenix also holds the No. 16 (via Miami), the No. 31 and No. 59 (via Toronto) selections.