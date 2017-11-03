Suns to Host College Night on November 8

The Phoenix Suns will host College Night, brought to you by Red Bull, on Wednesday, November 8, when the Suns take on the Miami Heat at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive 1995 NBA All-Star Jersey Tank, featuring the iconic jersey design worn during the 1995 NBA All-Star Game in Phoenix.

All fans are invited to attend a tailgate starting at 5 p.m. in the Dos Equis Beer Garden, located near section 124, featuring $5 beers and $2 popcorn through halftime for college students with a valid student ID. Students at the tailgate will receive a commemorative 50th season Suns college cup, and the first 300 students who purchase a ticket through the Suns Student Pass initiative will receive an exclusive Suns college shirt.

All college and high school students are encouraged to sign up for Suns Student Pass, a program designed to provide students in the Valley with access to last-minute Suns tickets for as low as $5 per game. Students can visit Suns.com/studentpass to sign up or find out more information about the program.

College students will participate in various on-court contests throughout the night, and fans can expect to see Suns entertainment teams decked out in college apparel for the game. Additionally, the Suns Team Shop will feature a Phoenix Suns snapback as the “Item of the Game” for just $15.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. Limited tickets to the Phoenix Suns’ College Night matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Nov. 8 are available at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.