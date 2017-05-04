Suns Hire Kevin Ray as Television Play-By-Play Announcer

The Phoenix Suns have hired local veteran broadcaster Kevin Ray to serve as the television play-by-play announcer for Suns broadcasts on FOX Sports Arizona starting with the 2017-18 season. Ray has been part of Suns telecasts for the past 15 years, serving as the team’s sideline reporter the last five seasons, and prior to that as host of the Suns pre- and postgame shows.

“This is a position I have aspired to reach for a very long time and to be selected to move into this seat means the world to me,” said Ray. “I’ve had the same passion for this team that the fans do and to now be able to deliver that emotion to them night in and night out is an absolute dream come true. There are a lot of people who have been instrumental in getting me to this place and to all of them I am truly grateful. I can’t wait to tip off the 50th season of Suns basketball in October.”

Ray replaces Steve Albert who last month announced his retirement following an award-winning 45-year broadcasting career. Albert had called the action for all Suns broadcasts on FOX Sports Arizona the past five seasons.

“Kevin has done a tremendous job for us in multiple broadcast capacities over the years. His commitment to our organization, fans and community made him the ideal candidate and we’re excited to welcome him as our new Suns television play-by-play announcer,” said Suns President Jason Rowley. “His knowledge of both past and present members of our organization is an important factor in connecting with our fans, and in his expanded role Kevin will continue to provide the insight, intelligence and passion for Suns basketball that our fans enjoy.”

Ray has also served as the television play-by-play voice of the Phoenix Mercury and the Arizona Rattlers.

A versatile talent, Ray has covered multiple Super Bowls, NBA Finals, College Football National Championships and has worked nationally for Turner Sports as a sideline reporter for the NBA Playoffs and NBA Summer League. Ray is entering his fifth season as the national play-by-play voice on Compass Media Networks for both the Dallas Cowboys and Top 25 college basketball.

Ray began his broadcasting career in the Valley on KTAR-AM 620, where he became a fixture of the local sports landscape. Throughout a decorated 14 years at the station, he served in a variety of roles from producer, reporter, anchor, program director and sports director.

A graduate of Pittsburg State, Ray resides in the Phoenix area and has three children, Devon, Zachary and Alexandra.