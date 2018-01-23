Suns to Debut "Los Suns" Uniforms During Latin Night Celebration

The Phoenix Suns will celebrate Latin Night, brought to you by Dos Equis, on Friday, Jan. 26 during the team’s matchup with the New York Knicks at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. As part of Latin Night and the NBA’s new partnership with Nike, the Suns will debut their City Edition uniform that honors the Hispanic heritage of the community the Suns have proudly represented for 50 years. The City Edition uniform features shades of Phoenix purple, which evoke the amazing Arizona sunsets, and the jersey includes “Los Suns” across the chest and “Somos PHX” above the jock tag.

“Our Latin Nights are part of our ongoing commitment to acknowledge and celebrate the diversity of our community,” said Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley. “Friday night is the perfect game to debut our ‘Los Suns’ uniform, which pays tribute to the Hispanic culture of our great city and state.”

The first 2,500 fans ages 21 and older in attendance at Friday’s Latin Night celebration will receive an exclusive Los Suns t-shirt, brought to you by Dos Equis.

“It was an incredible honor to have entered the NBA as a member of the Phoenix Suns,” said Llamas. “During my time in Arizona, I experienced first-hand the special bond between the Suns and the Hispanic community and it’s exciting to see that enduring relationship honored via the ‘Los Suns’ uniform.”

Fans will be treated to a night full of Latin flavor as Mariachi Azteca de Oro will perform on the Fry’s Plaza and in the Casino Arizona Pavilion prior to tipoff. Additionally, The Gorilla and Suns entertainers will don Los Suns apparel throughout the game, and fans can score 30 percent off the entire Los Suns collection, including the City Edition jerseys, in the Suns Team Shop. Fans ages 21 and older can take advantage of $2 off beer starting at 5:30 p.m. until tipoff in the Dos Equis Beer Garden, located near section 124, where fans can also enter-to-win a year’s supply of Dos Equis.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. Limited tickets to the Phoenix Suns’ “Latin Night” celebration on Friday, Jan. 26 against the New York Knicks are available at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.