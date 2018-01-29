Suns Charities Announces Valley Christian as 2018 "Charity Challenge" Grant Recipient

Phoenix Suns Charities announced Valley Christian High School as the winner of the 2018 Phoenix Suns Charities’ “Charity Challenge” during an on-court recognition during halftime of tonight’s Suns-New York Knicks game at Talking Stick Resort Arena. As the winner, Valley Christian High School will receive a $25,000 grant from Phoenix Suns Charities.

“Being selected as the winner of the 2018 Charity Challenge means everything to us,” said Lynn Spina, Development Project Coordinator at Valley Christian High School. “We are excited to use this money to continue growing the school and improving the spiritual lives of our students. The Phoenix Suns organization has been great throughout this process, and it just means so much that we get to be a part of this.”

Valley Christian High School aims to prepare students academically, physically, socially and spiritually, so they are enabled to make a difference in the world. In addition to challenging academics, students have the opportunity to partake in a wide array of extra-curricular opportunities, including spiritual and campus leadership, championship sports teams, award winning performance groups and more.

During the first half of the season, local non-profit organizations were encouraged to participate in the “Charity Challenge” program in which the Suns donated thousands of complimentary tickets to charitable organizations that serve children and families in Arizona. More than 100 non-profits were eligible to receive the $25,000 grant and the winner was selected after fans voted online for the non-profit they believed was most deserving of the grant, based on each organization’s mission statement.

More than 110,000 votes were cast to determine the 2018 Phoenix Suns Charities’ “Charity Challenge” winner. Representatives from each qualifying non-profit organization were joined by Suns President & CEO Jason Rowley, Phoenix Suns Charities Executive Director Sarah Krahenbuhl and the Suns Gorilla for tonight’s on-court recognition.

This season, Phoenix Suns Charities is celebrating 30 years of giving back through its mission of supporting children and family services throughout Arizona. Since its inception in 1988, Phoenix Suns Charities has distributed more than $20 million to local non-profits and organizations in need and the entire Suns organization has embedded itself locally by supporting community efforts through hundreds of player appearances and thousands of volunteer hours by Suns players and staff.