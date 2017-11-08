Suns to Celebrate Veterans Day with APS Military Appreciation Night

The Phoenix Suns will honor our nation’s armed forces and celebrate Veterans Day with APS Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov. 11 when the team hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. Active and retired military personnel will receive a discount of 50 percent off tickets and can take advantage of a 30 percent discount in the Suns Team Shop with a valid military ID during Saturday’s game. Visit Suns.com/Military for tickets.



The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Suns camouflage t-shirt, courtesy of APS. Military vehicles will be on display on the Fry’s Plaza and Dos Equis Beer Garden on the east side of the arena, and active duty personnel will be featured in a number of in-game tributes, activities and contests throughout the game. To honor all who have served, one member from each branch of the military will be introduced alongside a member of the Suns starting lineup during player introductions, and military personnel will hold a court-sized American flag during the playing of the national anthem.



Additionally, the team will donate all proceeds from Saturday’s in-arena seat upgrades to Fighter Country Foundation, a local organization that supports the men, women and families at Luke Air Force Base. Fans have the ability to purchase available seat upgrades each game through the Suns Mobile App to get closer to the action.



In advance of APS Military Appreciation Night, Suns players Alan Williams, Marquese Chriss and Mike James will spend time with veteran patients tomorrow (Nov. 9) at Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center on behalf of Steward Health Care, Official Health Care Partner of the Suns, where they will take photos, sign autographs and thank them for their service.



On Saturday, the team will launch its annual “Holiday Cards for Troops” campaign to provide Suns fans with the opportunity to share a special message to servicemen and women overseas during the holiday season. Fans in attendance are encouraged to visit the holiday card table inside the Casino Arizona Pavilion, which will be staffed by uniformed active duty service members before each game throughout November.



The Suns offer all active and retired military a discount of 20 percent off ticket prices for all regular season home games. The discount can be redeemed online or at the Talking Stick Resort Arena box office, and guests must show a valid Military ID to pick up their tickets the box office.



The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. Limited tickets to the Phoenix Suns’ APS Military Appreciation Night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Nov. 11 are available at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.