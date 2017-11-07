Suns Assign Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have assigned forward/guard Derrick Jones Jr. to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This is Jones’ seventh G League assignment of his career and first this season. In 19 games with the NAZ Suns last season, he averaged 14.5 points on 49.5 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 31.9 minutes.

The NAZ Suns next play on Thursday, November 9, hosting the Iowa Wolves at 6:30 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Event Center.