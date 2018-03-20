Suns Assign Alan Williams to Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have assigned forward/center Alan Williams to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This is Williams’ second assignment of the season. He underwent a meniscus repair of his right knee on September 25 and has not yet made his season debut. The Suns’ 2016-17 Majerle Hustle Award winner, Williams averaged 11.4 points and 9.1 rebounds with 12 double-doubles in 24 games after the All-Star break last season. The native Phoenician led the Suns with 15 double-doubles overall and ranked third in the NBA with 15 double-doubles off the bench in 2016-17. The third-year pro averaged career-bests of 7.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 47 total games last season.

The NAZ Suns next play against the Texas Legends tomorrow, Wednesday, March 21 at the Prescott Valley Event Center with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. (Phoenix time).