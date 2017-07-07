Suns Announce 2017 Summer League Roster

The Phoenix Suns will begin workouts in Phoenix on Tuesday, July 4, in preparation for NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas from July 7-17. The 15-man roster is highlighted by 2016-17 rookies Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss, Derrick Jones Jr. and Tyler Ulis, as well asthe team’s 2017 NBA Draft picks Josh Jackson, Davon Reed and Alec Peters, though Ulis and Peters will be unable to play due to injury. Suns Assistant Coach/Player Development Coordinator Marlon Garnett will serve as head coach at NBA Summer League.

The Suns tip off their summer league schedule against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center and are also scheduled to face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, July 9 (1:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center) and the Houston Rockets on Monday, July 10 (3:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center). Following these three contests, the Suns will play at least two more games as part of a tournament-style schedule to determine the NBA Summer League 2017 Champion.

Prior to their departure to Las Vegas, the Suns will hold five practice sessions from July 4-6 on the Annexus Practice Court at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Media availability will take place following the conclusion of each morning session, at approximately noon on each day.

The Suns’ 15-man roster, practice schedule and summer league schedule are listed below.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Plyd

50 Darion Atkins F 6-8 235 09/17/92 Virginia/USA R

35 Dragan Bender F 7-1 225 11/17/97 Maccabi Tel Aviv/Croatia 1

0 Marquese Chriss F 6-10 230 07/02/97 Washington/USA 1

23 Shaquille Harrison G 6-4 190 10/06/93 Tulsa/USA R

30 Ike Iroegbu G 6-2 195 03/14/95 Washington State/USA R

99 Josh Jackson F 6-8 207 02/10/97 Kansas/USA R

55 Mike James G 6-1 190 08/18/90 Lamar/USA R

10 Derrick Jones Jr. F/G 6-7 190 02/15/97 UNLV/USA 1

18 Tre’ McLean F/G 6-5 195 10/19/93 Chattanooga/USA R

20 Chris Obekpa C 6-9 230 11/14/93 UNLV/Nigeria R

25 *Alec Peters F 6-9 232 04/13/95 Valparaiso/USA R

32 Davon Reed G 6-6 208 06/11/95 Miami/USA R

17 David Stockton G 5-11 165 06/24/91 Gonzaga/USA 1

8 *Tyler Ulis G 5-10 160 01/05/96 Kentucky/USA 1

45 Christian Wood F 6-11 220 09/27/95 UNLV/USA 2

*Injured, will not play

HEAD COACH: Marlon Garnett (Santa Clara)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Chris Darnell (William & Mary), Scott Duncan (College of Wooster),

Tyrone Ellis (Southern Nazarene), Jason Fraser (Villanova)

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Tom Maystadt (Iowa State)