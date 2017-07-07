Suns Announce 2017 Summer League Roster

by Cody Cunningham
Posted: Jul 07, 2017

The Phoenix Suns will begin workouts in Phoenix on Tuesday, July 4, in preparation for NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas from July 7-17. The 15-man roster is highlighted by 2016-17 rookies Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss, Derrick Jones Jr. and Tyler Ulis, as well asthe team’s 2017 NBA Draft picks Josh Jackson, Davon Reed and Alec Peters, though Ulis and Peters will be unable to play due to injury. Suns Assistant Coach/Player Development Coordinator Marlon Garnett will serve as head coach at NBA Summer League.

The Suns tip off their summer league schedule against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center and are also scheduled to face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, July 9 (1:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center) and the Houston Rockets on Monday, July 10 (3:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center). Following these three contests, the Suns will play at least two more games as part of a tournament-style schedule to determine the NBA Summer League 2017 Champion.

Prior to their departure to Las Vegas, the Suns will hold five practice sessions from July 4-6 on the Annexus Practice Court at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Media availability will take place following the conclusion of each morning session, at approximately noon on each day.

The Suns’ 15-man roster, practice schedule and summer league schedule are listed below.

 

No.         Player                            Pos.       Ht.           Wt.         Birthdate       Prior to NBA/Home Country                 Yrs Plyd

50            Darion Atkins                F           6-8          235           09/17/92           Virginia/USA                                    R

35            Dragan Bender              F           7-1          225           11/17/97           Maccabi Tel Aviv/Croatia                 1

0            Marquese Chriss             F           6-10         230           07/02/97           Washington/USA                            1

23            Shaquille Harrison        G          6-4            190           10/06/93           Tulsa/USA                                       R

30            Ike Iroegbu                   G          6-2            195           03/14/95           Washington State/USA                    R

99            Josh Jackson                  F           6-8           207           02/10/97           Kansas/USA                                   R

55            Mike James                    G          6-1           190           08/18/90           Lamar/USA                                      R

10            Derrick Jones Jr.           F/G        6-7           190           02/15/97           UNLV/USA                                        1

18            Tre’ McLean                  F/G        6-5          195           10/19/93           Chattanooga/USA                             R

20            Chris Obekpa                 C          6-9           230           11/14/93           UNLV/Nigeria                                   R

25            *Alec Peters                    F           6-9           232           04/13/95           Valparaiso/USA                              R

32            Davon Reed                    G          6-6            208           06/11/95           Miami/USA                                     R

17            David Stockton               G          5-11          165           06/24/91           Gonzaga/USA                                  1

8            *Tyler Ulis                        G          5-10          160           01/05/96           Kentucky/USA                                  1

45            Christian Wood               F           6-11          220           09/27/95           UNLV/USA                                      2

                                *Injured, will not play

 

HEAD COACH: Marlon Garnett (Santa Clara)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Chris Darnell (William & Mary), Scott Duncan (College of Wooster),

Tyrone Ellis (Southern Nazarene), Jason Fraser (Villanova)

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Tom Maystadt (Iowa State)

