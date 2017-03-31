Suns, 15 Seconds of Fame Deliver Fans Their TV Moments

The Phoenix Suns and 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF), a breakthrough social media platform, today announced an expansion of their partnership that will now deliver Suns fans their video clips directly to their phones when they appear on FOX Sports Arizona television broadcasts during home games at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Fans will have the opportunity to receive their TV “moments” starting Sunday, April 2 with the Suns-Houston Rockets game at 6 p.m. MST.

Suns fans can simply download the 15SOF app and upload a “selfie” to seamlessly receive their high resolution digital video clip on their smartphone when they appear on FOX Sports Arizona game broadcasts. The content can then be shared with the tap of a button across users’ social networks and saved forever.

For the past two seasons, 15SOF’s groundbreaking proprietary technology has delivered fans who appear on the videoboard at Talking Stick Resort Arena during Suns games their video memories to save, replay, and share. The Suns became the first professional sports team to partner with 15SOF in November 2015.

Fans can download the 15SOF app using iTunes or Google Play to access and preserve videoboard and television clips of their 15 Seconds of Fame at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

