The Phoenix Suns have waived guard Elijah Millsap.

Millsap appeared in four games for the Suns this preseason, totaling 10 points in 24 minutes. He originally signed with the Suns on April 9, playing in the club’s final two games of the 2016-17 season. Millsap averaged 19.7 points for the Northern Arizona Suns in 2016-17, leading the Suns’ G League affiliate in scoring during their inaugural campaign.