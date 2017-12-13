Phoenix Suns Sign Isaiah Canaan

The Phoenix Suns have signed veteran guard Isaiah Canaan after receiving an injury hardship exemption by the NBA. Canaan will be available for the Suns’ game tonight against the Toronto Raptors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The team’s roster now stands at 18 players.

Canaan, a 6-0, 200-pound guard, is in his fifth NBA season, appearing in one game with Houston earlier this season. He holds career averages of 8.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 20.2 minutes over 186 games (60 starts) with Houston (2013-15; 2017), Philadelphia (2015-16) and Chicago (2016-17). In the 2017 NBA Playoffs, Canaan averaged 11.7 points on 50.0 percent shooting in three games for the Bulls, tallying 13 points, three assists and two steals in Game 4 of their First Round series against Boston, 13 points in Game 5, and nine points in Game 6.

The fourth GATORADE Call-Up in the NBA this season, Canaan joins the Phoenix Suns after playing one game with the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League, scoring 18 points in the NAZ Suns’ 138-94 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors last night. He recorded 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and a team-high six assists while earning the start at point guard. The NAZ Suns acquired Canaan yesterday in a trade with the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Canaan began his pro career with the Rockets, appearing in 48 games over parts of two seasons before he was traded to Philadelphia on Feb. 19, 2015. In 2015-16, Canaan averaged career highs of 11.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 77 games (39 starts) with the 76ers. In 99 total games with Philadelphia, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, including 10 games scoring 20-plus points and a career-high 31 points at Oklahoma City on March 4, 2015. Last season, Canaan played in 39 games with the Bulls, helping the team reach the postseason.

The 26-year-old was originally the 34th overall pick by Houston in the 2013 NBA Draft, entering the NBA following a decorated collegiate career at Murray State University. Canaan was a consensus second-team All-American in 2012 after leading the Racers to a 31-2 record and second round appearance in the NCAA tournament. A two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year (2012 and 2013), he averaged 20.3 points over his final two college seasons. A native of Biloxi, Canaan led Biloxi High School to the 5A Mississippi State Championship in 2009.

Canaan will wear uniform No. 2.