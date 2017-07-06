Phoenix Suns Sign Davon Reed

The Phoenix Suns have signed guard Davon Reed, the team’s selection with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Reed, a sweet-shooting wing who plays with intensity on both ends of the floor, was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team for his senior season at the University of Miami in 2016-17. The 22-year-old also earned All-ACC Third Team honors after averaging career-highs of 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 33 games for the Hurricanes. At 6-6 and 208 pounds with a 7-1 wingspan, Reed ranked sixth in ACC play by shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line and 10th by shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range in 2016-17.

Overall, Reed finished his four-year career at Miami ranked fourth in school history in games played (131), fifth in minutes played (3,679), seventh in three-point makes (202) and 16th in scoring (1,343). In addition to many other academic honors throughout his college career, he won the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award in 2017, presented annually to the conference’s top scholar-athlete in men’s basketball. A native of Ewing, New Jersey, Reed was a star prep player at Princeton Day School.

Reed will make his professional debut as a member of the Summer Suns at NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas.