Phoenix Suns Secure Partnership with ABUS

The Phoenix Suns announced today a new strategic marketing partnership agreement with ABUS that designates the global industry leader in safety and security solutions as the “Official Lock of the Phoenix Suns.” The first-of-its-kind category partnership for the Suns is also the first U.S. sponsorship for ABUS, whose North American operations are headquartered in Phoenix.

“We are excited to partner with a world-class organization such as the Phoenix Suns,” said Johannes Bremicker, President and CEO, ABUS USA. “This agreement is part of our corporate strategy to extend the brand visibility of ABUS. Also headquartered in the Valley, we feel the Suns are a perfect match as we both have a strong history of success and are building for an even greater future.”

Together, the Suns and ABUS are encouraging fans to “Protect what you love” and as part of the multi-year agreement, ABUS will have a prominent presence in-arena at Suns games, participate in co-branded premium item giveaways and be featured on Suns’ broadcasts and digital channels. In addition, ABUS will be the title sponsor of an innovative year-round weather report on the Legends Entertainment District LED, located on the southeast corner of 3rd and Jefferson St.

In celebration of the newly-forged partnership, Suns rookie Josh Jackson, who is projected to be one of the team’s key defenders, will open the Suns locker room to fans around the world and host a unique behind-the-scenes tour on the Suns’ Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. (Phoenix time). Additionally, the first 4,000 fans in attendance when the Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Nov. 22 will receive an exclusive Suns and ABUS co-branded lock.

Starting in the 2018 season, ABUS and the Phoenix Mercury will also team up for the “Brittney Blocks” initiative, a promotion that will donate money to the charity of ABUS’ choice each time Mercury center Brittney Griner records a blocked shot during the 2018 WNBA season. Griner, who earned back-to-back WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2014 and 2015, has blocked 552 shots in 173 career games (including playoffs) and led the WNBA with 2.5 blocks per game during the 2017 season.

Since 1924, ABUS has provided the good feeling of security worldwide. Engineered in Germany, ABUS security products are tested to European standards offering high quality, incredible reliability, ease of use, and a long service life. In order to meet the growing requirements of private and commercial users, ABUS provides a large product range of innovative solutions for home security, safety lockout, commercial security and recreational security. The ABUS group is made up of more than 20 partners worldwide and is headquartered in Wetter, Germany.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. The 50th season of Suns basketball begins with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on Oct. 18 when the Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m.