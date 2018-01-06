Phoenix Suns Recall Davon Reed from Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have recalled guard Davon Reed from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This was Reed’s first career G League assignment as he made his season debut after undergoing a meniscus repair of his left knee on August 24. The 32nd overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in two games with the NAZ Suns. He scored 11 points in 20 minutes in his debut at Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, then tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists at Reno on Friday.

