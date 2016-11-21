Phoenix Suns Launch Holiday Ticket Plan

In celebration of the upcoming holiday season, the Phoenix Suns today launched a four-game Holiday Ticket Plan. This limited-time offer starts at just $89 per ticket and includes four Suns home games at Talking Stick Resort Arena, featuring matchups with the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

As an added bonus, fans will also receive an exclusive 20 oz. Suns YETI Rambler with each ticket purchased through the Holiday Ticket Plan.

Holiday Ticket Plan:

· December 29 vs. Toronto Raptors (7 p.m.)

· January 16 vs. Utah Jazz (7 p.m.)

· February 15 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7 p.m.)

· March 12 vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6 p.m.)

We Are PHX! The Phoenix Suns will return home to Talking Stick Resort Arena for a matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, November 25 at 7 p.m. Limited tickets are available here or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.