Suns to Host NBA Draft Party on June 22

The Phoenix Suns are inviting fans to Talking Stick Resort Arena on Thursday, June 22 at 4 p.m. for the Official Suns NBA Draft Viewing Party. Those interested in celebrating the next chapter in Suns history must register to attend the free event at Suns.com/DraftParty.

Suns broadcasters Tom Leander and Kevin Ray will emcee the event that will include appearances by Suns players and alumni, plus special guests. In addition to watching the NBA Draft broadcast and welcoming the newest members of the Phoenix Suns, attendees will receive unique insights into the draft process and prospects.

All fans in attendance will also have a chance to win a number of Suns prize packages, including official NBA Draft gear and autographed merchandise.

Phoenix currently owns the fourth, 32nd and 54th (via Toronto) picks in this year’s draft. Last year, the Suns selected Dragan Bender with the No. 4 pick, traded up to the No. 8 pick to select Marquese Chriss and chose Tyler Ulis with the No. 34 selection.

The 2017 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Coverage is slated to begin at 4 p.m. (Phoenix time).