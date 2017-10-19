Phoenix Suns to Host a Memorial Service Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Connie Hawkins

The Phoenix Suns will host a memorial service celebrating the life and legacy of basketball hall of famer and Suns legend Connie Hawkins on Friday, Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m. at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The service is open to the general public and free parking is available in the arena garage accessible off of 1st St (south of Jefferson Ave). Doors to the arena will open at noon.

The Phoenix Suns will honor the passing of “The Hawk” by wearing a special patch on their uniforms throughout the 2017-18 season.

Hawkins was the Suns first superstar and an NBA All-Star each full season in Phoenix (1970, ’71, ’72, ’73). He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 11, 1992, the first Suns player to receive basketball’s highest honor. A member of the Suns original Ring of Honor, Hawkins also served as a Suns Community Ambassador.

Hawkins passed away on Oct. 6, 2017 at the age of 75. Funeral arrangements for Hawkins have been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 16 in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York.