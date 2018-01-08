Phoenix Suns Assign Davon Reed to Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have assigned guard Davon Reed to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This is Reed’s second G League assignment of the season. The 32nd overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft has averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in two games with the NAZ Suns. After recovering from a meniscus repair of his left knee on August 24, he made his season debut with 11 points at Rio Grande Valley on January 2, then tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists at Reno on January 5.

The NAZ Suns play their first game of NBA G League Showcase 2018 in Mississauga, Ontario, against the Erie Bayhawks on Wednesday, January 10, at 11:00 a.m. (Phoenix time).