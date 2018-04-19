Josh Jackson Wins 2018 Dan Majerle Hustle Award

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was presented with the 2018 Dan Majerle Hustle Award tonight prior to the Suns-Golden State Warriors matchup at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Suns Vice President of Player Programs Mark West presented the honor to Jackson in Majerle’s absence. A photo of tonight’s pregame ceremony is attached.

The award is presented at the end of each season to the Suns player who most personified the same hustle, grit and determination that Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle displayed as a player. In 29 games since Jan. 29, Jackson is averaging 18.5 points on 44.5 percent shooting from the field in addition to 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals over this stretch. He has also recorded at least 15 points and two steals in eight straight games, joining Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan as the only rookies to accomplish that feat since 1983.

Jackson was selected based on the results of five voting categories: Suns fans, Suns players, Suns coaches, Suns employees and Majerle himself. Each voting group carries equal weight in the final selection, and a $9,000 donation will be made to an Arizona charity of Jackson’s choice.

Previous Majerle Hustle Award winners:

Alan Williams (2017)

P.J. Tucker (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Sebastian Telfair (2012)

Grant Hill (2011)

Jared Dudley (2010)

Louis Amundson (2009)

Grant Hill (2008)

Leandro Barbosa (2007)

Raja Bell (2006)

Shawn Marion (2005)

Casey Jacobsen (2004)

Bo Outlaw (2003 – Inaugural Award)