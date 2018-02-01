Devin Booker to Compete in 2018 JBL Three-Point Contest

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be one of eight shooters to participate in the 2018 JBL Three-Point Contest, the NBA announced today. The competition will be the second event as part of All-Star Saturday Night on February 17 in Los Angeles, airing on TNT and ESPN Radio at 6:00 p.m. (Phoenix time).

Competing against Booker will be last year’s winner Eric Gordon of Houston, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Miami’s Wayne Ellington, Oklahoma City’s Paul George, LA’s Tobias Harris, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and Golden State’s Klay Thompson.

Booker is shooting a career-high 38.3 percent from three-point range this season and ranks 18th in the NBA with 2.6 three-pointers made per game. His 2.6 three-point makes per game is the second-highest average in Suns history, trailing only Quentin Richardson’s 2.9 triples per game in 2004-05 when Richardson won the 2005 Three-Point Contest.

This will be Booker’s second time competing in the Three-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night as he advanced to the final round against Thompson and Stephen Curry in the 2016 edition in Toronto. A 19-year-old rookie at the time, Booker was the youngest competitor in the event’s history. Booker also participated at All-Star Saturday Night last year in New Orleans, competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

Booker (2016, 2018) joins Dan Majerle (1993, 1995) as the only Suns to participate multiple times in the Three-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night. In addition to Booker and Majerle, Jeff Hornacek (1992), Richardson (2005), Joe Johnson (2005), Steve Nash (2008) and Channing Frye (2010) have also participated. Richardson is the only Suns player to win the event, taking the title in 2005. Suns Vice President of Basketball Operations James Jones won the Three-Point Contest as a member of the Miami Heat in 2011.

The JBL Three-Point Contest is a two-round, timed competition. Five shooting locations are positioned around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four NBA regulation balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points). The fifth rack is a special “all money ball” rack, which each participant can place at any of the five locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points. The players have one minute to shoot as many of the 25 balls as they can. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round.