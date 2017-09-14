Decade Nights Headline Phoenix Suns Theme Nights

The Phoenix Suns announced today theme nights and premium item giveaways for the 2017-18 season. Arizona’s original professional sports franchise will celebrate their 50th season of Suns basketball in the Valley with a series of “Decade Nights” commemorating the different eras of the Suns’ rich history. Each “Decade Night” will be a euphoric evening celebrating the very best Suns moments and cultural touchpoints of that era and include a bobblehead giveaway featuring a Suns legend from that time period selected by the fans.

A complete theme night and giveaway item schedule is below, and fans can receive additional information at Suns.com/promos. Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.

OCTOBER TIME THEME NIGHT/GIVEAWAY ITEM

Wed. 18 PORTLAND 7 p.m. Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Home Opener / 50th Anniversary T-Shirts courtesy of Coca-Cola and Fry’s Food Stores (first 15,000 fans)

Fri. 20 L.A. LAKERS 7 p.m. Schedule Sticker Giveaway brought to you by TicketMaster (first 12,000 fans)

Wed. 25 UTAH 7 p.m. Día de los Muertos Celebration / Calavera Margarita Shaker brought to you by Hornitos (first 2,500 fans ages 21 and older)

NOVEMBER

Wed. 8 MIAMI 7 p.m. College Night / ’95 NBA All-Star Jersey Tank brought to you by Red Bull (first 2,500 fans)

Fri.10 ORLANDO 7 p.m. Decade Night (1960’s/1970’s) / Connie Hawkins Bobblehead (first 5,000 fans)

Sat. 11 MINNESOTA 7 p.m. APS Military Appreciation Night / Suns Camo T-Shirt (first 2,500 fans)

Sun. 19 CHICAGO 6 p.m. Superhero Day brought to you by Takis / Suns Superhero Cape (first 2,500 fans)

DECEMBER

Sat. 9 SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m. Decade Night (1980’s) / Tom Chambers Bobblehead courtesy of FSAZ (first 5,000 fans)

Wed. 13 TORONTO 7 p.m. Ugly Sweater T-Shirts Giveaway brought to you buy Takis (first 2,500 fans)

Tue. 26 MEMPHIS 7 p.m. Latin Night / Sombrero Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

JANUARY

Tue. 2 ATLANTA 7 p.m. Hedley Orthopedics Institute Health & Wellness Night / Suns Cooling Towel (first 7,000 fans)

Fri. 12 HOUSTON 8:30 p.m. Decade Night (1990’s) / Bobblehead (first 5,000 fans)

Sun. 14 INDIANA 6 p.m. Kids Day / Arizona Milk Producers Growth Poster (first 2,500 fans ages 14 and under)

FEBRUARY

Sat. 10 DENVER 7 p.m. APS Los Suns Night / Jersey Drawstring Bags

MARCH

Fri. 2 OKLAHOMA CITY 7 p.m. Decade Night (2000’s) / Bobblehead (first 5,000 fans)

Sat. 17 GOLDEN STATE 7 p.m. ’93 Finals Rally Towels brought to you by Zerorez (first 5,000 fans)

Sun. 26 BOSTON 7 p.m. D-Backs Night / Josh Jackson Afro Hat

Wed. 28 L.A. CLIPPERS 7 p.m. Fiesta Night / Los Suns T-Shirt (first 5,000 fans)

APRIL

Fri. 6 NEW ORLEANS 7 p.m. Decade Night (Current) / Bobblehead presented by Casino Arizona (first 5,000 fans)

Sun. 8 GOLDEN STATE 6 p.m. Fry’s Food Stores Fan Appreciation Day / Cape Flag