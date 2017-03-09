Bon Jovi and Phoenix Suns Team Up For Charity Auction

When Grammy Award®-winning band Bon Jovi’s This House Is Not for Sale Tour touched down at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on March 4th, it was “Bon Jovi Day” in the city – officially. Before taking the stage, the band was presented a proclamation from Phoenix Mayor, Greg Stanton, by Phoenix Suns President, Jason Rowley, and Sr. VP and General Manager for Talking Stick Resort Arena, Ralph Marchetta.

Rowley and Marchetta were also on hand to make an announcement with Bon Jovi, as the Phoenix Suns and the band have partnered for an exciting charity auction. In an effort to raise funds for Phoenix Suns Charities and the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, the Suns have designated two pairs of season tickets and each pair will be matched with a prize pack featuring autographed Bon Jovi memorabilia, souvenirs, and merchandise. Bids on the auction items will be accepted from noon MT on Thurs., March 9 through noon on March 19 at www.ebay.com/jbjsuns.

BON JOVI: Over an illustrious career since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, and more than 2,800 concerts performed in 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band. Their past three consecutive world tours were the #1 grossing tours in each of their respective years (2013’s Because We Can World Tour, 2010’s The Circle World Tour, and 2008’s Lost Highway World Tour. Their latest album, This House Is Not For Sale, is their sixth to debut at No. 1 in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit www.jonbonjovisoulfoundation.org/.

JON BON JOVI SOUL FOUNDATION: Since 2006, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation has provided solutions and opportunity for families and individuals in economic despair. The organization assists in establishing programs that provide food and affordable housing for those affected by poverty and homelessness, while supporting social services and job-training programs.

The Soul Foundation has helped provide over 500 units of affordable housing and shelter for thousands of people who were formerly homeless or of low-income. In October 2011, the Foundation expanded by opening the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, NJ to address issues of food insecurity. In May 2016 they opened a second JBJ Soul Kitchen, this time in Toms River, NJ to help those still feeling the impact of Hurricane Sandy. The “Pay It Forward” community kitchen serves nutritious, culinary dishes in a restaurant atmosphere where diners contribute either volunteer hours or a minimum donation for their meals. The JBJ Soul Kitchen runs the Employment and Empowerment Team (EET) Program which connects a team of professionals with qualified volunteers to aid with resume writing, interview skills, job coaching, financial counselling and legal advice.

As the Foundation continues to expand, the goal is to assist with rebuilding pride in one's self and one's community - one SOUL at a time. For more information, please visit our website at www.jbjsf.org.

PHOENIX SUNS CHARITIES:Phoenix Suns Charities has been focused on making our community a better place since 1988. Since its inception, Phoenix Suns Charities has invested more than $18 million in our community. The Suns’ philanthropic arm enjoyed another strong year in 2016, raising more than $1 million for Arizona non-profits.

For more information, please visit www.SunsCharities.org.