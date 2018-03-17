Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsWarriors

Phoenix Facts:

The Suns rank 2nd in the NBA in pace, averaging 102.8 possessions per 48 minutes.

The Suns rank in the top 10 in fast break points (6th, 14.1), second chance points (7th, 13.5) and points in the paint (10th, 45.9).

#SunsVsWarriors History:

In the first meeting between the Suns and Warriors on Feb. 12, Elfrid Payton scored 29 points, including 16 in the first quarter, which remains his highest-scoring game as a Sun.

The Suns’ 137 wins all-time against the Warriors are their most against any one franchise.

On March 15, 2009, Phoenix scored 154 points in Oakland, tied for the third-highest regulation scoring output in Suns history. In that game, Phoenix set an NBA record with 56 fast break points (stat first recorded in 1997).

Comparing Phoenix and Golden State:

The Suns and Warriors have the longest active streaks of consecutive games with a three-point make in NBA history as the Suns have made a triple in 1,128 straight games (every game since March 29, 2004) and the Warriors have made a three in 1,121 straight (every game since April 11, 2004)

Devin Booker (6th with 28.0) and T.J. Warren (14th with 22.5) each rank among the NBA’s top 15 in scoring average since the All-Star break—the only other pairs of teammates to each rank in the top 15 in scoring since All-Star are Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday