Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsRockets

Suns Gameday: Suns vs Rockets

#SunsVsRockets History:

The last time the Suns and Rockets faced off, Tyler Ulis flirted with a triple-double. He scored a career-high 34 points to go along with his nine rebounds and nine assists.

Devin Booker scored 27 points with nine assists and five rebounds in that same game.

Phoenix owns a 107-99 overall edge in the series dating back to 1968 when the Rockets were in San Diego.

Booker Keeps Shining:

Devin Booker has exceeded 35 points in each of the past two games, the third time in his career he has had consecutive games with 35+ points; prior to Booker, no Suns player had done so since Amar’e Stoudemire in 2007.

Booker leads the Suns with 23.2 points per game (13th in NBA) and is t-3rd in the NBA with six 30-point games, behind only Kristaps Porzingis (eight) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (seven) and tied with DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.

Booker has totaled six 30-point games thus far this season, tied for the second-most through 15 games in Suns history. First being Charlie Scott in 1974.

Now with 26 career 30-point games, Booker is tied with Steve Nash for 15th most in Suns franchise history.

Booker has 348 total points thus far are the most by a Sun through 15 games since Amar’e Stoudemire had 388 in 2004-05.

With 23.2 points per game, Booker leads the NBA among players 21 years old or younger.

The Return of PJ Tucker:

“He helped me a lot,” Devin Booker said. “There was a lot of fights, a lot of pushing, a lot of arguing, but you know it’s all out of love. He used to tell me, ‘I’m here to push you. I’m here to get you to the best of your ability.’ He’s a great vet. He taught me a lot of things on and off the court.”

If it’s anything like the practices they had, it’ll be great basketball,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “They went at it in practice every day. I think PJ did a great job of helping Book establish who he was going to be in his career because he had to face a great defender every day