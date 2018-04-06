Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsPelicans

JJ’s Hot Stretch:

Josh Jackson has 15-plus points and 2-plus steals in seven straight games, the longest streak by any NBA player since James Harden (10 straight) in 2015-16.

It matches a seven-game streak by Caron Butler in 2002-03 for the longest by an NBA rookie since Allen Iverson in nine straight in 1996-97.

If Jackson extends his streak of scoring 15-plus points tonight, he will join Joel Embiid as the only rookie to have done so in a dozen games in the past three seasons.

#SunsVsPelicans History:

The Suns narrowly lead the all-time series against New Orleans, 28-26.

Devin Booker rained in 40 points when the Suns last faced the Pelicans.

Josh Jackson erupted off the bench for a 20-points, 12-rebound double-double in that same game.

Coming Off a Win:

The Suns defeated the Sacramento Kings 97-94 on Tuesday.

Jackson led the way with 28 points and six rebounds.

Danuel House followed up his career-high scoring 14 points off the bench to go along with his six rebounds and five assists.

Alex Len battled in the paint all night putting up 17 points and 15 rebounds. This was his team-leading 11th double-double of the season.