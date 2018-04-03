Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsKings

#SunsVsKings History:

The Suns face the Kings for the fourth and final time this season, leading the series 2-1 with a chance to clinch their fourth season series win over an opponent of the season (Chicago, Dallas, Memphis).

The Suns led the all-time series against the Kings with a 133-92 advantage.

In the Suns last game against the Kings, Devin Booker and T.J. Warren combined to score 52 points in the win.

Rookie on a Roll:

Josh Jackson has scored 15-plus points in 10 consecutive games.

It is the longest streak by a Suns rookie since Walter Davis in 45 straight in 1978 and one game shy of the longest streak by an NBA rookie this season (11 straight twice by Donovan Mitchell).

Jackson is averaging 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals over these 10 games.

Quese’s Hot Streak:

Marquese Chriss has scored 10+ points in a career-long eight straight games and has three double-doubles.

He is averaging 13.5 points on 51.2 FG% plus 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals

Chriss scored a season-high 22 points last game at Golden State.