Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsJazz

Jay Triano won his first game as the Suns’ head coach vs. Sacramento on Monday, becoming the 11th of the Suns’ 18 head coaches to start 1-0 as head coach of the team.

The Suns shot a season-high 54.5 percent from the field in Monday’s win vs. Sacramento, the team’s third straight win when shooting at least 50 percent from the field dating back to last season.

The Suns led 36-17 after the first quarter on Monday vs. Sacramento with the team’s 19-point lead being their largest after one quarter of play in a game since Feb. 25, 2011, at Toronto when they led 35-14 after one quarter (Jay Triano was Toronto’s head coach).

The Suns made 14 three-pointers on Friday vs. the Lakers, their most in a game since making 14 vs. New Orleans on Dec. 11, 2016.

Triano on point guards calling their own plays: “If they look at me, I’m ready for them, but if they don’t look at me they can call plays. That’s how they’re going to learn how to run a team. They’re out there. They know what they have a feel for, what works and what doesn’t. That’s going to be their growth is being able to run a team. I told them look north and south, don’t over at me or I’ll slow it down. We don’t want to play that way.”

Triano on Tyler Ulis being an energizer off the bench: “I think he has to be. Players of his size historically in the NBA have to have a disruptive thing on the defensive end of the floor so they don’t get picked on. He does a pretty good job of it.”

Triano on Jazz slow pace: “The big thing is going to be getting stops, force them to take tough shots and rebound the basketball. We’re not as big as they are. They go to the offensive glass. If we can rebound the basketball and force stops, you can play with pace. If they are scoring, then it’s going to be a slow game.”

Jay Triano looks to become just the sixth of the Suns’ 18 head coaches to begin his tenure at 2-0.

Mike James and Josh Jackson have both scored 10+ points in each of their first four career NBA games, joining Suns Ring of Honor members Walter Davis and Alvan Adams as the only players in Suns history to score in double figures in each of their first four NBA games. The two look to pass Alvan Adams tonight on the Suns all-time list.

