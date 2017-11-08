Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsHeat

#SunsAtHeat History:

Marquese Chriss averaged 21.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in two meetings against Miami during his rookie season, including 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting in South Beach on March 21

The Suns and Heat split the series in 2016-17 with the Suns winning their last matchup at Talking Stick Resort 99-90.

Devin Booker is on Fire:

Last game, Devin Booker became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 3,000 career points (LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony).

Booker has scored 30+ points in three of his last six games, averaging 24.8 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 42.1 percent shooting from three-point range (making 2.7 triples per game) and 97.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Booker has made 30 consecutive free throw attempts dating to the game at Portland on Oct. 28 (Suns single-season record is 57 shared by Kevin Johnson and Mike Bratz).

With 21.6 points per game, Booker leads the NBA among players 21 years old or younger.

Look-in at the Rookies:

Mike James ranks eighth among NBA rookies with 11.7 points per game and 5th with 4.1 assists per game.

James (129 points) has the most by a Suns rookie through 11 games since Michael Finley in 1995.

Jackson is third among NBA rookies with 1.36 steals per game and 11th with 9.8 points per game.