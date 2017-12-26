Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsGrizzlies

Phoenix Facts:

Suns Head Coach Jay Triano enters this game with 99 career head coaching victories (87 as Raptors head coach, 12 with Suns)

T.J. Warren has scored 20+ points in three straight games, tying the longest such streak of his career. Warren is averaging 24.3 points and 8.0 rebounds over his last three games.

Isaiah Canaan has scored 10+ points off the bench in each of his first five games as a Sun, matching Isaiah Thomas for the longest streak by a player off the bench to start his Suns career in the past 35 years since 1983.

#SunsVsGrizzlies:

The Suns defeated the Grizzlies last Thursday 97-95.

Troy Daniels knocked down a go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds to defeat his former team.

Warren scored 27 points to go along with his five rebounds in the Suns victory.

What They Are Saying:

Triano on Devin Booker’s status: “Book looked good. He looked good in practice. I’d say he’s probable. He will start if he is playing… It’s great to have him back. He’s a big part of this team and a big part of this franchise moving forward. He’s just going to have to ease his way back into it and it starts tonight.”

Booker: “I’m feeling good. I’m back here out on the court. That’s all I can ask for. That’s what I’ve been waiting on for three weeks. Sitting on the side watching, just makes you want to be in there that much more. So I’m really excited about today.”

Triano on Davon Reed: “Davon is getting close, but he’s still going to need a couple games to get experience. He missed all of preseason and training camp. So this is his training camp and he’ll have a little bit of a preseason as well.”