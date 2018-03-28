Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsClippers

Injury Update:

The Suns will be without Devin Booker, Tyson Chandler, Alex Len and T.J. Warren against the Clippers.

Troy Daniels Making Most of his Starts:

Daniels has filled Devin Booker’s spot in the starting lineup over the Suns last five games. With Devin Booker out against the Clippers, he could see this role continue.

Troy Daniels has tied his career long with five straight games scoring in double figures, averaging 17.2 points making 4.2 three-pointers on 42.0 percent from deep over this stretch.

Daniels’ 4.2 three-point makes trails only Kyle Lowry (5.2) for the highest average by any NBA player over his last five games.

The Return of Sauce:

Alan Williams made his NBA season debut vs. Boston on March 26, tallying three points and five rebounds in 15:45. Williams underwent a meniscus repair of his right knee on Sept. 25 and made his G League season debut on March 21 before making his NBA season debut.

The Suns’ 2016-17 Majerle Hustle Award winner, Alan Williams averaged 11.4 points and 9.1 rebounds with 12 double-doubles in 24 games after the All-Star break last season.

A native Phoenician, Alan Williams ranked third in the NBA with 15 double-doubles off the bench in 2016-17, averaging career-bests of 7.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 47 games last season.

Rookie on a Roll:

Josh Jackson has scored 15+ in seven consecutive games, matching Devin Booker for the longest streak by a Suns rookie since Richard Dumas did so in eight straight in 1992-93.

Jackson is averaging 20.7 points on 45.8 percent shooting over this seven-game stretch.

#SunsVsClippers History:

The Suns own a 130-85 all-time record against the Clippers.

T.J. Warren and Devin Booker combined to score 54 points against the Clippers in February.

Troy Daniels (17 points) and Josh Jackson (19 points) each had big games off the bench for the Suns in that same game.