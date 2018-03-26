Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsCeltics

What They Are Saying:

Alan Williams on his return: “I’m ready to play if that’s any indication of anything. I’m ready to play.”

Williams on getting game action with NAZ: “That’s a good thing for me, just to get some game reps in and go against guys who are trying to make it. It was good.”

Coach Triano’s injury update: “T.J. [Warren] will not play and [Devin Booker] will be a wait and see, but I’m going to say it’s very questionable.”

Coach on playing Williams with Tyler Ulis: “That’s part of the plan is to make him feel comfortable out there and I know Tyler has a comfort level with him on the floor.”

Coach on Williams’ energy: “We’ve had his energy a lot. That’s why he travelled and sat on the bench. His energy is great, but now that he can translate it to on the floor stuff is going to be even more.”

Devin Booker on not being able to compete: “Very hard because everyone thinks I’m faking it, thinking we are trying to tank. That’s not the case. I always pride myself on playing and playing through injury.”

Suns Gameday: Suns vs. Celtics

#SunsVsCeltics History:

A year and two days ago, on March 24, 2017, Devin Booker scored a franchise record and Celtics opponent record 70 points as he became just the sixth different player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game.

In the Suns’ most recent meeting against the Celtics, Booker followed up his 70 points with 38 in Boston.

When the Celtics last played in Phoenix, the Suns won on a Tyler Ulis buzzer-beater set up by a Marquese Chriss steal on March 5, 2017.

Suns General Manager Ryan McDonough worked for 10 years in the Celtics organization, lastly as assistant general manager, prior to joining the Suns.

Game 5 of the 1976 NBA Finals will forever link these teams when Boston won a memorable 128-126 triple overtime contest at Boston Garden after Garfield Heard hit the “Shot Heard Around the World” to send the game into a third overtime period.

Phoenix Facts:

Josh Jackson has scored 15+ points in a career-long six straight games, averaging 20.3 points over this stretch.

Alan Williams (right meniscus repair on Sept. 25) is nearing his NBA season debut after averaging 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in three games on assignment with the NAZ Suns.

The Suns rank second in the NBA in pace, averaging 102.9 possessions per 48 minutes.

The Suns rank in the top 11 in fast break points (7th, 14.2), second chance points (8th, 13.4) and points in the paint (10th, 46.0).