Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsCavs

Phoenix Facts:

The Suns made a season-high 18 three-pointers on a season-high 56.2 percent shooting on Saturday against the Hornets.

The Suns rank t-3rd in the NBA in March by shooting 41.0 3FG%.

Since the All-Star break, Devin Booker ranks 2nd in the NBA with 31.4 points per game (trails only Anthony Davis).Go

Booker has scored 30+ points in six of his last seven games, tied for the most 30-point performances over a seven-game span in franchise history, matching stretches by Charlie Scott, Charles Barkley and Amar’e Stoudemire

#SunsVsCavs History:

The Suns have won 12 of the last 18 at home and are 40-15 all-time in the Valley of the Sun versus the Cavaliers.

Devin Booker and LeBron James are tied for first in the NBA with six 30-point performances since the All-Star break.

What they are saying:

Josh Jackson on being excited to lineup across from LeBron: “Absolutely. I think every guy would be. You get a little different feeling when you play LeBron or Cavaliers, somebody like that because he is the bar. You want to see where you stack up against the best.”

Coach Triano on timetable for Alan Williams: “He was five-on-five…He looked pretty good. He looked like he was playing okay… I’ll check with the training staff, but I think we’re getting really close.”

Shaq Harrison on signing his new contract: “It’s a marvelous day. Probably the best day of my life, honestly.”