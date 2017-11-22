Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsBucks

Suns Gameday: Suns vs Bucks

Suns Getting into a Groove:

The Suns have 28 assists in three straight games, averaging 29.3 assists over this stretch, their first time with 28-plus assists in three consecutive games since April 13-17, 2013.

The Suns also have scored 113-plus points including 50+ points off the bench in each of their past three games.

The Suns had a season-high 32 assists in a win vs. Chicago on Nov. 19, in addition to committing just 11 turnovers. This marked the Suns’ first game with 32+ assists and 11 or fewer assists since Feb. 7, 2011.

#SunsVsBucks History:

Both the Suns and the Bucks are celebrating their 50th seasons in 2017-18.

On Jan. 22, 1968, the NBA Board of Governors awarded franchises to Phoenix and Milwaukee and on Jan. 22, 2018, the Suns and Bucks will meet for the second time this season in Milwaukee.

Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo are t-2nd in the NBA with seven 30-point games each.

What They Are Saying:

Head Coach JayTriano on playing Tyson Chandler, Alex Len and Greg Monroe: “I’m not exactly sure what we are going to do still. I have three guys who can help us in three different ways and they’re all good players. It probably will be a lot depended upon how the game’s going.”

Tyler Ulis on facing his former teammate Eric Bledsoe: “At the end of the day, we are coming out to compete. We’re all going to play hard. I know he’s going to be here hyped to play and come at us. We’re excited for it.”