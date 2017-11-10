Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsMagic

Phoenix Facts:

Alex Len needs one more blocked shot to enter the top 10 on the Suns’ all-time blocks leaderboard as he will tie Clifford Robinson for 10th with 292 on his next rejection.

The Suns rank first in the NBA in free throw attempt rate, shooting 33.2 free throws for every 100 field goal attempts. The Suns rank second in the league with 28.8 free throw attempts per game and second with 22.2 free throw makes per game.

The Suns rank 2nd in the NBA in pace, averaging 105.5 possessions per 48 minutes.

#SunsVsMagic History:

The Suns had won four straight before the Magic won the final meeting last season to force a series split.

Phoenix owns a 34-21 all-time record against Orlando since the series began for the 1989-90 season, including a 18-9 mark in the Valley of the Sun.

In the Suns last meeting against the Magic, TJ Warren 26 points and five rebounds.

Devin Booker is on fire:

Booker has scored 30+ points in four of his last seven games, averaging 25.6 points on 46.0 FG%, 38.6 3FG%, 94.1 FT% over this stretch.

Booker leads the Suns with 22.3 points per game (18th in NBA).

Booker’s four 30-point performances through the Suns’ first 12 games are the most by a Suns player since Amar’e Stoudemire had four through 12 games in 2004-05.