Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtWizards

Phoenix Facts:

The Suns have not trailed by more than eight points over their past four games, going 3-1.

Mike James’ carrer-high 24 points are the most by a Suns player in one of his first 10 career games since Michael Finley scored 24 vs. Atlanta on Nov. 22, 1995 in his 10th career game

Tuesday night, the Suns grabbed 66 total rebounds (most by team since 1997) and 56 defensive rebounds (most since defensive rebounds started being recorded in 1973-74)

The Suns are averaging 53 rebounds over their last four games, most in the league in games since October 23.

#SunsAtWizards History:

The Suns have won 13 of their last 20 games against the Wizards including a 10-game winning streak from Jan. 23, 2007-Feb. 20, 2012.

The Suns have won seven of their last 10 visits to Verizon Center.

Things to Watch for:

Devin Booker currently leads the Suns with 22.1 points per game and looks to extend his streak of scoring in double figures (currently 26). Booker’s longest career streak doing so is 27 games (twice, Nov. 2-26, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016-Feb. 26, 2017).

Booker has scored at least 30 points in two straight, his sixth career time with consecutive games of 30+ points; Booker has never scored 30+ in three straight.