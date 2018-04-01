Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtWarriors

#SunsAtWarriors History:

The Suns face the Warriors for the third of four meetings this season and the final time in Oakland.

When Suns last faced the Warriors, Josh Jackson scored a career-high 36 points off the bench. It was tied for the sixth-highest scoring game ever by a Suns rookie and the second-highest when coming off the bench

The Suns lead the all-time series against the Warriors with a 137-101 advantage.

Rookie on a Roll:

Josh Jackson has scored 15-plus points in nine consecutive games.

It is the longest streak by a Suns rookie since Walter Davis in 45 straight in 1978.

Over this currently stretch, Jackson is averaging 21.1 points, to go along with his 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2 steals.

Jackson scored 27 points in the Suns previous game against the Rockets (third highest of his career).

Quese’s Hot Streak:

Marquese Chriss has scored 10+ points in a career-long seven straight games.

Over that span, he has three double-doubles and is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds.

The sophomore has started the Suns previous five games and has upped those averages in those games to 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Phoenix Facts:

Troy Daniels has averaged 17.7 points over his last seven games, making 4.6 treys per game.

Shaquille Harrison has three games with four-plus steals this season, ranking t-5th among all NBA rookies despite having appeared in just 18 games. Harrison is the first Suns rookie with three such games since Leandro Barbosa had seven in 2003-04.

Tyler Ulis had scored in double-digits in a season-long five consecutive games. Over that span he is averaging 16.6 points with 6.6 assists.